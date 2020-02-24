Sunset Park resident killed in Bath Beach hit-and-run

BATH BEACH — A 26-year-old Sunset Park was struck and killed in Bath Beach in a hit and run on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 23 at around 7:25 a.m., Jose Contla was crossing at 19th Avenue and 86th Street when the car, a black VW Passat traveling southbound on 19th Avenue, struck him.

The driver didn’t stop.

When officers arrived, they saw Contla laying on the sidewalk with severe trauma to the body . EMS rushed him to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“Another fatal hit & run around 86th St,” wrote Councilmember Mark Treyger on Twitter. “These are preventable tragedies. NYPD must step up & sustain enforcement against reckless & dangerous drivers. DOT needs to advance basic street safety designs with greater sense of urgency, which this crisis demands.”

Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus, whose friend was killed a few weeks ago in a hit-and-run in Brighton Beach, noted that, “Since then, there have been dozens of other fatalities across NYC especially here in Southern Brooklyn.

“I am angry that pedestrians continue to lose their lives due to the reckless driving of others,” she tweeted. “Enough is enough. I will be supporting any new measures to impose stricter penalties for drivers who leave the scene of an accident.”

2-23-2020-Mark Mellone- Pedestrian struck by a VW Passat In Critical Condition 19th Ave. and 86th Street In Bklyn. The aided was removed with CPR in Progress to Maimonides Medical Center Victimi Likely to Die Hwy Cis team was Requested to the Scene. The driver took off from the scene.

“Just heartbreaking,” added State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “Another family torn apart by traffic violence. This driver needs to be found and brought to justice.”

Photo via Facebook

Jose Contla.

The investigation is ongoing by the New York City Police Department’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.