Three-year-old in stroller struck by car in Bay Ridge, listed in stable condition

The scene at 86th Street and Fifth Avenue after a toddler in her stroller was hit by a turning car.

BAY RIDGE — A three-year-old girl in a stroller was struck by a turning car on a busy Bay Ridge street on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 9 at around 4 p.m., a 2015 Jeep, driven by a 78-year-old man, made a right turn at Fifth Avenue and 86th Street and collided with a woman pushing a child in a stroller as they were crossing 86th Street in the crosswalk.

The child was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn and is listed in stable condition.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Loudlabs NYC

A witness said that the girl was seen crying and screaming as she was loaded into an ambulance with her mother and sibling.

This is the second incident in which a child was struck and injured by a car on the streets of Bay Ridge. On Jan. 25, a two-year-old boy who ran into the middle of the street was hit by a car on 83rd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.