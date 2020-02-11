UPDATE: Police arrest man in Bay Ridge stabbing, charged with assault, other crimes

Spyros Feretzonis is walked out of the 68th Precinct after his arrest

BAY RIDGE — Police have arrested a Bay Ridge resident who they say stabbed a woman while her children were watching.

According to authorities, 33-year-old Spyros Feretzonis was arrested and charged with assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon, criminal contempt, menacing and harassment.

The 68th Precinct announced the arrest on social media on Monday, Feb. 10, as did Councilmember Justin Brannan, who tweeted, “An arrest has been made for the stabbing of the woman on 5th Avenue last week. Perp lives in Bay Ridge and is believed to be a known EDP. Great job by Captain Conwell and the 68th Precinct!”

Police say that on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at around 6:40 a.m. the woman, 34, and her two children were walking to her car at 83rd Street and Fifth Avenue when she was allegedly approached by Feretzonis who stabbed her in the abdomen with a sharp object before taking off, eastbound, down 83rd Street.

The victim went to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.