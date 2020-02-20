V-Day is coming, Bay Ridge! Are you ready?

The cast of the 2019 production of “The Vagina Monologues” marked V-Day in Bay Ridge.

BAY RIDGE – V-Day, a celebration of female empowerment centered around productions of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” in cities and towns across the globe, is going to have a Brooklyn attitude as a group of women gather in a local church to perform the landmark play.

V-Day Bay Ridge is presenting “The Vagina Monologues” on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bay Ridge United Methodist Church, 7420 Fourth Ave., at 3 p.m.

This is the fourth year in a row that Bay Ridge has been part of worldwide V-Day.

Each year, the Bay Ridge organizers have donated proceeds from ticket sales to programs that help women. The proceeds from this year’s production will go to the Center for Anti-Violence Education, a Brooklyn-based organization that offers leadership programs and self-defense classes, and works to raise awareness of the importance of fighting hate.

Ensler’s award-winning play, which debuted in 1996, deals with issues of gender, sexuality and oppression. It has led millions of women around the world to take a fresh look at their bodies and find their inner strength.

Devon Morales, the producer and director of V-Day Bay Ridge, said it’s important to speak out against hate in the current political climate.

“With incidents of hate crimes, xenophobia and racism on the rise, it is more important than ever that women from all walks of life stand together and form community to fight hate and violence in all its forms. It’s especially important for me as a white woman to use my privilege and my voice to speak out and stand in for those who are silenced,” Morales told the Home Reporter.

The Bay Ridge performance is part of a worldwide phenomenon called V-Day that has inspired women of different ages, races, and sexual identities to stage readings of ‘The Vagina Monologues” to raise awareness of sexual violence and domestic abuse.

V-Day is now in its 22nd year. The celebration has raised millions of dollars for rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, programs to assist transgender youth and groups that help immigrant women and girls, according to the organizers of V-Day Bay Ridge.

For more information on the local production of “The Vagina Monologues,” visit the V-Day Bay Ridge Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/VDay-Bay-Ridge-1761581000836186/. To learn more about the V-Day movement, visit: www.vday.org.

