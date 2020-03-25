BAY RIDGE — Bay Ridge Cares, a non-profit group that supports locals in need, is continuing its initiative by helping those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

With community partners, the organization has set up a relief system to provide help to those in need in the south Brooklyn area. Please share this info with your friends and neighbors. We are here to help.

The following neighborhoods are eligible, including:

Bay Ridge

Dyker Heights

Bensonhurst

Gravesend

Sheepshead Bay

Gerritsen Beach

Manhattan Beach

Marine Park

Coney Island

If residents need help with:

Food shopping

Necessary errands

Pet walking

Wellness check or friendly phone call

Need care package of food

“Bay Ridge Cares is busy making sure our most vulnerable neighbors are being cared for,” the group posted on its Facebook page. “We are taking calls, along with our partners at the offices of Councilman Justin Brannan, Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus, and State Senator Andrew Gounardes, and dispatching our volunteers all over South Brooklyn making sure people have groceries and the basic necessities to get through this difficult time. We are here if you need us – just give us a call! #wegotyourback”

Courtesy of Bay Ridge Cares

Residents that live in Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Bensonhurst can call Bay Ridge Cares at 718-635-0219. They can also call Brannan at 718-748-5200, Frontus at 718-772-1757 and Gounardes at 718-238-6044.

Gravesend, Sheepshead Bay, Gerritsen Beach, Manhattan Beach and Marine Park residents can call Gounardes.

Finally, Coney Island residents can call Frontus.

-BY JAIME DEJESUS