Cops searching for missing 15-year-old Sunset Park girl

SUNSET PARK — Police are searching for a missing girl from Sunset Park.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Christina Acquaviva was last seen on Monday, March 2 leaving her home near Fifth Avenue and 63rd Street at around 8:15 a.m.

Acquaviva is described as an Hispanic female, 5’3” and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue windbreaker, with the word “PINK” on the front, blue jeans and pink/blue sneakers.

Anyone with information about Acquaviva’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.