Cops seek suspect in Bay Ridge subway assault

Police are looking for a suspect who attacked and tried to rob a 15-year-old boy in a Bay Ridge train station.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Feb. 29 at around 6:05 p.m., the boy was at the Bay Ridge Avenue subway station when the crook approached him, put his arms around his shoulders and demanded that the victim give him his stuff. A good samaritan approached the suspect, who then fled on foot without stealing anything.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.