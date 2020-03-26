Cops seek two men wanted for burglarizing Sunset Park apartment

BY JAIME DEJESUS

Police are searching for two men wanted in burglarizing a Sunset Park home.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, March 3 at around 8:30 a.m., the two suspects broke the front door into an apartment near Fifth Avenue and 59th Street. Once inside the home, the crooks stole a purse that had cash inside of it and fled the scene on foot.

Cops describe one of the suspects as a man around 35-45 years old, 6’0” tall and around 170 pounds. Last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie sweater, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a man, also around 35-45 years old, 5’8” tall and around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.