Cops seek two men wanted for stealing cash and jewelry from Sunset apartment

SUNSET PARK — Police seek two burglars who stole over $1,500 worth of property and cash from a Sunset Park home.

According to authorities, on Monday, Feb. 24 at around 3 p.m., the two crooks entered the building at 34th Street and Fourth Avenue through an unlocked door, then entered the apartment by breaking open the door with an unknown tool. They made off with the stolen property fleeing northbound towards 35th Street

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.