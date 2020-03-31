BOROUGHWIDE — With the United States has surpassed Italy and China with coronavirus cases reaching over 100,000 cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo provided a directive to prepare the University Hospital of Brooklyn as a COVID-19 only facility.

On Saturday, March 28, the SUNY Downstate responded to the decision.

“We will work tirelessly with our partners at every level to prepare for the challenges ahead, and stand ready with them to meet those efforts with perseverance and compassion to combat the anticipated COVID-19 apex and save lives,” the hospital stated.

As of March 28, New York State has more than 52,000 cases in New York State. 30,000 of them are in New York City. Brooklyn has more than 7,000 cases.

“Our heroes on the frontlines and other essential staff are working around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients and those with related symptoms,” the SUNY Downstate added.

File photo by ebrooklyn media/John Alexander

They added that, “University Hospital of Brooklyn’s dedicated medical, nursing, respiratory therapy, environmental services, and other professional staff remain ready to care for COVID-19 patients as we had been doing since our first patient a few weeks ago.”