Police beat: Man arrested for allegedly attacking woman in Bay Ridge subway, three men arrested for allegded robbery in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY ATTACKING WOMAN IN SUBWAY

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing and attacking a 59-year-old woman inside a train station at Fourth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue on March 14.

According to reports, at around 6 a.m., the victim was sitting down on a platform bench located at the southbound Bay Ridge Avenue Station when the suspect, who was unknown to the victim, allegedly approached her and had a conversation with her. He then allegedly pulled the jacket off the woman and punched her two times in her ribs, stole $40 and her cellphone before fleeing the scene.

He then re-entered the station when officers were on the scene. The woman yelled to the officers when she saw the suspect. Cops say he then fled on foot to the northbound platform and jumped down on northbound tracks going towards 59th Street, where police apprehended him.

BUS ATTACK

A 27-year-old was attacked by a 25-year-old man aboard a Staten Island bound bus on the northeast corner of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 92nd Street on March 13. Reports claim that at around 7:30 p.m., the victim claims he was on the S53 bus when the suspect started to argue with him. The argument turned physical when the perp punched him in the head, resulting in injuries to his face.

The attacker then fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

GUNPOINT ROBBERY AT PET SHOP

A man robbed a pet supply shop at gunpoint at 74th Street and Third Avenue and robbed it at gunpoint on March 11. According to reports, at around 9:40 p.m., the crook, wearing a black surgical mask, walked into the shop, took out a gun and pointed it at a 55-year-old female employee. He then said, “Give me the money,” before opening the register and stealing $120 in cash. After grabbing the cash, he fled eastbound on 74th Street towards Fourth Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK NABS BAG

A 44-year-old woman had her bag snatched by an unknown crook at Ovington Avenue and Fifth Avenue on March 9. Reports claim that at around 8:40 p.m., the woman accidentally left her bag by the stairs at the location and drove off in her vehicle. When she realized she left the bag, she went back only to find a crook had already taken it. The bag had $2,000, earrings, a debit card, and other cards.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

THREE AGAINST ONE

Three men in their twenties were arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 22-year-old man at 14th Avenue and 62nd Street on March 8. According to reports, at around 1:30 a.m., the man was walking towards 62nd Street when the three suspects tried to get his attention. One of the men allegedly stole the victim’s backpack. While trying to fight off suspects, the victim ran into the 62nd Street subway station.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and was treated for several injuries, including a broken nose, swollen eye, and bruising in the face.

GOT MILK?

Two male crooks broke into a bakery near 71st Street and New Utrecht Avenue and stole several beverages on March 13. Reports claim that at around 2:30 a.m., the crooks broke into the store through the unlocked basement door. The two then problem the door open in the basement and used a hand truck to steal milk and other several drinks. They then fled westbound on 71st Street.

No arrests have been made.

RUNNING SCARED

A man attempted to break into an apartment near 62nd Street and 14th Avenue while a 35-year-old man was inside on March 14. According to reports, at around 1:30 a.m., the victim was sleeping when he heard the burglary open the bedroom door. He had a flashlight on when the victim yelled, “What the f***?” the crook then sad, “Oh, sh**!” He then fled the apartment through the kitchen window up the fire escape empty handed.

No arrests have been made.

76-YEAR-OLD ALLEGEDLY ATTACKED

A 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 76-year-old man inside an adult care center near Cropsey Avenue and Bay 32nd Street on March 13. Reports claim that at around 6:05 a.m.,the suspect and victim got in a verbal argument in the hallway of the building when he allegedly pushed him to the ground and banged his head to the floor several times.

Police say the victim sustained cuts to the eyebrow and forehead.

BAR ATTACK

A 36-year-old man was attacked by a man in his 40s inside a bar at the corner of West Eighth Street and Avenue T on March 12. According to reports, at around 2:15 a.m., the suspect hit her in the face with a glass and fled the scene in a vehicle to an unknown location.

The woman sustained cuts to her face. No arrests have been made.