Police seek man wanted for Bay Ridge bank robbery

BAY RIDGE — Cops are looking for a man who robbed a Bay Ridge bank on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, on Monday, March 2 at around 12:30 p.m., the suspect went inside a bank at 78th Street and Fifth Avenue, approached a teller and handed the teller a note. The teller gave the crook $550 before he fled the bank.

No one was injured during the robbery.

