Police seek man wanted for nabbing necklace in broad daylight in Bay Ridge

BAY RIDGE — Cops are looking for a man who stole a necklace from around a man’s neck and ran away with it in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Sunday, March 8 at around 3:47 p.m., the 43-year-old victim was walking near Fifth Avenue and Senator Street when the crook approached him, grabbed his necklace worth around $1,500, and took off with it, running southbound on Fifth Avenue.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police described the suspect as a man with dark complexion, around 30 years old, 5’9″, with a slim build, brown eyes, a full beard and short curly hair. He last seen wearing black track pants with white stripes, red sneakers and a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and the letters NBA in white on the front.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.