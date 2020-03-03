Police seek man who stole $38K in tools in Sunset Park warehouse

SUNSET PARK — Cops are searching for a man wanted for stealing over $30,000 of tools from a Sunset Park warehouse.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at around 12:25 a.m., a crook broke open the front door to a business near 50th Street and Second Avenue, and made off tools worth around $38,000 in a cart, taking off along 50th Street towards Third Avenue.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection to the burglary.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the made in the surveillance photos is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.