In response to the COVID-19 surge, U.S. Rep. Max Rose sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

In it, he proposes that Fort Hamilton be considered as a possible location for deployment.

The news comes after Esper stated on Monday, March 23 that the Department of Defense is prepared to deploy military field hospitals.

“We’re waging war on the coronavirus and here in New York City we desperately need reinforcements,” said Rose. He added that he, “believe as New York City’s only Army base and due to its easily accessible location, Ft. Hamilton is an ideal site for deployment of a medical field hospital.”

Photo courtesy of Max Rose

U.S. Rep. Max Rose

Last week Rose and Staten Island Borough President Jaime Oddo helped secure emergency tents for RUMC to expand capacity at the hospital for coronavirus treatment.

“I write to urge you to consider the deployment of military field medical units to establish a field hospital with intensive-care unit (ICU) capabilities at Fort Hamilton, New York, and further develop that base to serve as a logistical center for military, FEMA, and inter-agency operations in New York City,” wrote Rose in the letter to Esper.

Following a push by Rose, the Navy’s hospital ship USNS Comfort will be deployed to New York Harbor in the coming weeks. It will expand capacity by 1,000 beds.