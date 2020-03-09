VIDEO: Cops seek man who vandalized NYPD car parked in Dyker Heights

DYKER HEIGHTS — Cops are looking for a man wanted for throwing an object at an NYPD vehicle in Dyker Heights.

According to authorities, on Friday, March 6 at around 10 a.m., the suspect was caught on surveillance camera throwing an unknown object at the NYPD Traffic Enforcement Division vehicle parked near 90th Street and Seventh Avenue. He then started to punch the windshield and passenger side mirror of the car along with slamming the object against it before fleeing on foot along Seventh Avenue towards 92nd Street.

Police describe the suspect as an adult male with a light complexion, approximately in his 30s, with thinning black hair, brown eyes and a thin build. When last seen, he was wearing a light green sweater, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about the vandal’s identity is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

