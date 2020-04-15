57-year-old man found dead inside Dyker Heights home, man in custody

A man was killed inside a Dyker Heights home this morning.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, April 15 at around 4:22 a.m., during a wellness check, police found a 57-year-old man unconscious with multiple stab wounds to the body inside a home near 84th Street and 13th Avenue. EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Following the discovery, police took a 26-year-old man into custody. The investigation remains ongoing.

A source told this paper that the suspect in custody is the victim’s son.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.