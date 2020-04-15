After over 25 years, Dyker Heights says goodbye to La Sorrentina Ristorante

Saying goodbye to a longtime Dyker Heights fixture.

After over 25 years, on Tuesday, April 14, the owners of La Sorrentina Ristorante, 6522 11th Ave., announced they have shut their doors for good.

The announcement was made via Facebook, much to the surprise of locals.

“To our loving and loyal customers: We’ve unfortunately had to close at this time, with no plan of reopening,” they wrote. “We thank you for all the years of support. We are so grateful that you’ve shared all your important occasions and milestones with us! We love all our customers, please be well and stay safe! God bless!”

Many local patrons were saddened by the news.

“We always had our family celebrations there,” said Emanuela DeJesus. “Whether it was graduations, baptisms or countless birthday parties, we always held our special dinners there. My family and I will miss it greatly.”

Others took to Facebook to share their memories.

“Oh no. I’m so sad to hear this,” wrote one user. “We have so many warm memories at your restaurant. It had become a family tradition. We traveled from Eastern Long Island and always looked forward to a fantastic meal. We will miss everyone.”

“This breaks my heart to hear this news,” added another local. “Joey, John, Rosie and staff, you are all family to us. Thank you for always being there for us in good times and in bad. We wish you all good luck, good health and many blessings in the future. We love you all, Mary & Raymond.”

“This is very sad news,” wrote another. “The owners and staff have always been wonderful to my family and me. I will miss you all. Best of luck to you in the future.”

In 2017, La Sorrentina celebrated its 25th anniversary with several great deals on its many popular dishes.

They opened a location in Rockaway called Plum Tomatoes by La Sorrentina last year.

“We are excited to bring our 30 years of experience from our Brooklyn restaurant to Rockaway!” they wrote. “We hope you come in and have an amazing experience!”