Colton encourages locals in need of assistance due to COVID-19 to reach out to his office

Assemblymember William Colton is encouraging locals to contact his office regarding any issues they may be having during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Colton, who represents Gravesend Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Dyker Heights, and his staff have helped hundreds of constituents with unemployment issues which they have been working closely with the Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office to break through the backlog of the Department of Labor in getting unemployment benefits approved for many locals who have already contacted his office.

He has also provided information on where to get food, housing issues, rent, and mortgage questions, small business forgivable loans and grants and other small business information, as well as questions with SCRIE, DRIE, section 8, food stamps, nursing home problems, and other concerns.

"We have organized donations of hot meals and cleaning supplies through the various businesses for our neighborhood police precincts, fire houses and hospitals as well as in obtaining a limited number of face masks for those constituents who are in need," Colton said.

Colton added that his office is serving over 4,000 constituents a year, before being temporarily closed with the Executive Stay at Home order due to the COVID-19 health emergency.

"I offer my condolences and prayers for all who died in this crisis, and to their families. I also offer my prayers and support to all who fell victims to this vicious virus and to their families in their fight to recover,” he added. “I also thank all of our essential workers who have been serving our neighborhood, including our police and fire heroes, all our health care workers, our transit workers, our Sanitation workers, our postal carriers, all our retail employees and cashiers in our essential businesses and all of our residents who have practiced being kind and considerate to all our neighbors and have practiced social distancing helping to flatten the curve and bringing us all closer to a better quality of life,.”

Locals can call the office at 718-236-1598 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and a brief message of your concern or via email at coltonw@nyassembly.gov and williamc8@verizon.net.

In addition to English speaking staff, Colton’s staff members can also return calls in Russian, Italian, Chinese, Spanish, and Bangladesh.”