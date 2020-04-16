The Dyker Heights home where a 57-year-old man was found stabbed to death.

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 57-year-old father inside his Dyker Heights home on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, April 15 at around 4:22 a.m., during a wellness check, police found Imad Ahmad unconscious with multiple stab wounds to the body inside their home near 84th Street and 13th Avenue. EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Later, police arrested 26-year-old Khaled Ahman and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the New York Post, police said that the suspect allegedly left the home to go to a bagel store with blood all over him and shortly confessed to officers that he killed his father.

The Post also adds that the body had been “mutilated.”

Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus addressed the death.

“Saddened to learn of the violence which took place across Southern Brooklyn last night,” she wrote on Facebook. “In Dyker Heights, a father was stabbed to death by his own son in their home. And in Coney Island a man was shot inside of Gravesend Houses. During these stressful times we can all use someone to talk to. Counselors are available 24/7 at 1-888-NYC-Well.”

Neighbors also told Loudlabs News NYC their thoughts on the situation.

“I know they’re a real nice, smiling family,” said one 54-year-old neighbor. “It’s really very strange. I feel sorry for them. Ive never seen anything. Just a very nice family.”

He added that the family lived in the neighborhood for 11 years and the father worked at a supermarket business in Queens.

“I think it’s terrible,” said another local. “What type of argument could a son have with his father to cause this. It would have to be terrible. That’s insane.”

“This is a very safe neighborhood,” said local Reem. “It’s one of the safest one. We have some burglaries but not very often.”