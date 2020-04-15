Malliotakis, Matteo send letter to de Blasio requesting temporary freeze on property taxes, water bills due to COVID-19

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis and City Council Minority Leader Steven Matteo wrote a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday, April 14requesting that the City temporarily freeze the collection of property taxes and water bills for those affected by coronavirus pandemic

“Most banks have provided a grace period for mortgage payments and utilities have committed to not shutting off service for nonpayment,” the letter states. “However, you have not yet made any determination on providing similar leniency when it comes to the payment of property taxes and water bills by New York City residents.”

The letter claims that they haven’t received a response to their letter,

“We have heard you call upon the state to freeze rent,” it continues. “Homeowners also have expenses they need to pay such as mortgages, property taxes and utilities with small landlords often relying on the income obtained from rent to make those payments. We implore you to keep in mind that some homeowners are also landlords who know their tenants on a personal level and are working with those unable to pay rent or only able to pay reduced rents.”

It also added that small businesses across the city have triple net leases.

“That essentially means all real estate tax and common area maintenance expenses are paid by the tenant, not the landlord,” it reads. “Since the city calculates real estate rates for commercial property on the year’s projections, tenants and landlords alike are currently being forced to pay full real estate taxes as if the businesses are fully operational. Even if the tenant can negotiate some base rent deferments, they would still be on the hook for significant tax bills.”

The letter concludes by stating the freeze, “will provide relief by alleviating uncertainty for both local businesses dealing with government mandates and residents who are either sick or out of work due to mandated closures. It will allow our constituents to, not only keep their head above water and avoid foreclosure and liens, but to focus on what matters most; their loved ones, neighbors and employees.”