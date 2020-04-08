Ortiz recommends Sunset Park facilities used to help make supplies

Assemblymember Felix Ortiz has written a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Ortiz letter

In the letter, he recommends they use Sunset Park facilities to help manufacture needed medical supplies .

The letter states several vacant buildings along the Sunset Park waterfront may be ideally repurposed as soon as possible to manufacture items, including:

gloves

masks

hand sanitizers

medical equipment

other critically needed items to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Ortiz added that, “Space may also be available for additional beds to treat those in need of medical care.”

Local Jobs

Ortiz also mentioned that locals should get priority at jobs.

“Additionally, priority jobs for workers should go to Sunset Park residents who would be able to walk to work, thereby avoiding using mass transit to get to their jobs,” Ortiz said.

He added that, “Sunset Park can become a hub of economic activity in a time of crisis, similar to the role the neighborhood undertook during the mass mobilizations of World War II.”