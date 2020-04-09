Police beat: Bay Ridge ice cream parlor burglarized

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

JOY RIDE

A 44-year-old man had his motorcycle that was parked near 68th Street and Sixth Avenue stolen by an unknown crook on April 5. According to reports, at around 2 a.m., he left the motorcycle at the spot. While gone, the suspect drove away with it. The victim told police he may have left the keys in the ignition overnight.

No arrests have been made.

ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM

An unknown crook broke into an ice cream parlor at 69th Street and Fifth Avenue and stole $450 on April 3. Reports claim that at around 8:30 a.m., an employee of the store realized that the roll gate was broken. The crook smashed the door and stole cash from the register and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

$15 BURGLARY

A burglar broke into a nail salon at 71st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway and stole a mere $15 while inside on April 3. According to reports, while the salon was closed, the crook broke the glass door with an unknown object, stole the cash from the register and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK NABS NEARLY 13K FROM TRAILER

An unknown crook broke into a trailer parked on the northeast corner of Seventh Avenue and 92nd Street belonging to a 48-year-old man and stole thousands of dollars worth of items on April 1. Reports claim that at around 9:30 a.m., he parked the trailer that was attached to a 2019 black jeep. While gone, the suspect clipped the lock to the trailer, broke the passenger side window of the jeep and stole several tools worth $12,969, including drills.

No arrests have been made