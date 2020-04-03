Police Beat: Crook breaks into car in Bay Ridge, thieves steal jewelry from truck in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

LATE NIGHT BREAK-IN

An unknown crook broke into a car parked near 67th Street and Colonial Road belonging to a 63-year-old woman and looked to steal items inside on March 23. According to authorities, at around 1:40 a.m., the woman was in her home when she heard her car alarm go off outside. A crook got inside the car through an unlocked door and ransacked it before fleeing the scene empty handed.

No arrests have been made.

10K SCAM

A 35-year-old woman who lives near 10th Avenue and 64th Street was scammed out of $10,000 on March 23. Reports claim that at around 12:10 p.m.,the victim claims a crook posing as an employee for DHL called her and stated a package containing fake credit cards was sent to her. The perp claimed they would further investigate the case to prove she wasn’t scamming and demanded she transfer $10,000 via wire transfer. She sent the money to a bank.

No arrests have been made.

MUSIC MANIAC

A 43-year-old man was attacked by a man on the northeast corner of 87th Street and Fourth Avenue on March 24. According to reports, At around 10:23 a.m., the victim got in an argument with three men over music that they were playing too loud. One of the attackers grabbed him, kicked and pushed him to the ground.

The man sustained cuts to his face and hand.

No arrests have been made.

WHERE’S MY CAR?

A crook drove away with a car belonging to a 65-year-old woman near 14th Avenue and 84th Street on March 25. Reports claim that on March 23 at around 10 a.m., the victim parked the vehicle at the spot. The following day, she looked out of the window and saw that her car was still there. Then on March 25, she noticed that the car was missing. The owner told cops she still has the keys to the car.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK STEALS FROM SMOKE SHOP

A crook broke into a store at 70th Street and Third Avenue and stole money from the cash register and a pack of cigarettes on March 29. According to reports, at around 12:35 a.m., the perp broke the glass at the front door with an unknown object. Once inside, he grabbed $130 and the cigarettes and fled to an unknown location.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

STOLEN TIRES

A crook stole four tires from a vehicle parked near Cropsey Avenue and Bay 38th Street from a 29-year-old man on March 13. According to reports, at around 7 p.m., the man parked his car. While gone, a crook stole $1,500 worth tires and fled in an unknown location.

No arrests have been made.

THIEF BREAKS INTO CAR

A 63-year-old man had his car that was parked near 80th Street and 16th Avenue broken into on March 11. Reports claim that at around 4:30 a.m., the victim parked the car. When he went back to the spot, he noticed that a crook had stolen several credit cards and $215.

No arrests have been made.

THIRSTY THIEVES

Two crooks broke into a bakery at 70th Street and New Utrecht Avenue and stole several drinks and items on March 13. According to reports, at around 2:30 a.m., the crooks broke into the bakery through a door in the basement and used a hand truck to steal the several drinks. They fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

GOLD DIGGERS

A crook stole two boxes of jewelry inside a truck near Avenue T and West Eighth Street on March 6. Reports claim that at around 3 a.m., the victim parked the truck in a driveway when the thief went inside, stole the jewelry worth around $8,000 and fled the scene. The victim told police the door to the truck may have been unlocked.

No arrests have been made.

UBER SCAM

A 50-year-old man who lives near 84th Street and 17th Avenue was scammed out of over $1,000 by a crook on March 9. According to reports, at around 2:06 a.m., he received a call from a man pretending to be a representative from Uber telling him that there was an issue with his account and needed to confirm his last drop off and email address. The victim gave it to him along with his password to his Uber account. The crook then gained access to the victim’s account and withdrew $1,577 from his credit card.

No arrests have been made.