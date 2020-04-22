Police beat: Crook burglarizes kids’ indoor play center in Bay Ridge, woman attacked and robbed in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

JOY RIDE

A crook drove away with a vehicle belonging to a 38-year-old parked at 88th Street and Third Avenue on April 19. According to reports, at around 5 p.m., the victim claims he was changing the vehicle’s battery. He briefly left it with the key in ignition and engine running when the suspect got inside and drove away. The victim told police the stolen vehicle is worth $8,000.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK STEALS MOTORCYCLE IN BAY RIDGE

A perp stole a motorcycle belonging to a 28-year-old man parked on Bay Ridge Avenue between Narrows Avenue and Colonial Road on April 19. Reports claim that at around 8 p.m. on the 18th, he parked the motorcycle. The following day at around 5 p.m., the man went to get the motorcycle when he realized it had been stolen. The victim told police he was the last person to drive it and the only one in possession of the keys. The cycle was worth around $4,800.

No arrests have been made.

BURGLAR BREAKS IN TO KIDS’ PLAY CENTER

A burglar broke into a kids’ indoor play center at 71st Street and Third Avenue and stole cash on April 19. According to reports, at around 10:17 a.m., the crook shattered the glass on the front door, went inside and stole $500 before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made.

MAN BUSTED FOR ALLEGED MINI MART BURGLARLY

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a mini mart near 65th Street and Seventh Avenue on April 16. According to reports, at around 12:13 a.m., the suspect allegedly climbed through a damaged fence onto the store and broke in through a rear glass window. Once inside, he allegedly stole items and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle that headed westbound on 65th Street to northbound Seventh Avenue.

CROOK GOES ON SPENDING SPREE

A 47-year-old man who lives near Shore Road and 87th Street had his credit card used by a crook who made nearly $1,000 worth of charges on April 14. Reports claim that at around 3:45 p.m., the perp used the card and charged $989 worth of purchases. The crook then tried to change postal address and open several credit credits. The victim was able to receive a refund from the credit card company for the total amount

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

WOMAN ATTACKED AND ROBBED

A 32-year-old woman was attacked and robbed by a man at Avenue O and East Fourth Street on April 11. According to reports, at around 2:55 p.m., the victim got in a verbal dispute with the perp over a wallet. The crook then punched her in the face, stole her phone and fled westbound on Avenue U. the victim told police she believes she knows where the suspect lives.

No arrests have been made.

GROCERY STORE BREAK-IN

A crook broke into a grocery store near 18th Avenue and 66th Street and stole several items, including water and fruit on April 18. Reports claim that at around 4:30 a.m. when the store was closed, the suspect broke in and stole items, including several Poland Spring waters and fruit. Video surveillance was unable to get a description of the crook.

No arrests have been made.

LOTTO THIEF

A burglar broke into a bodega at Avenue O and West Eighth Street and stole over $1,000 in lottery tickets on April 4. According to reports, at around 5:15 a.m., the perp went inside the store and stole the tickets worth around $1,127 and fled the scene,

No arrests have been made.

MAN FOUND STABBED, UNCONSCIOUS

A 32-year-old man was stabbed several times by three suspects with a sharp object near Kings Highway and 78th Street on April 2. Reports claim that at around 10:43 p.m., the victim was found lying on the sidewalk unconscious with stab wounds to the upper right chest and cuts to his hand and eyebrow. He was treated on the scene by EMS and taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment. Officers were informed that the victim was stabbed and had to have surgery to remove part of his lungs in order to stop the bleeding. The victim is currently in stable condition. He told police he was unable to identify the attackers.

No arrests have been made at the time.

MAN ARRESTED IN ALLEGED APARTMENT ATTACK

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting a 28-year-old man with a padlock inside an apartment near Bay 16th Street and 86th Street on April 18. According to reports, at around 4:30 a.m., the victim was lying down at this friend’s apartment when the suspect allegedly punched him in the face and hit him in the back with a padlock.