Students release virtual singalong during COVID-19 outbreak

Students are spreading some cheer through difficult times.

19 third grade students at St. Kevin’s Catholic Academy in Queens created a virtual sing along .

The Diocese of Brooklyn released the video on Monday, April 6, with the students singing “That’s What Friends Are For.”

“The idea for the video was suggested by one of the students featured in the video.”

The Diocese added, “The student thought recording this project would help the class overcome the loneliness classmates are feeling by not being together at school due to the Coronavirus.”