Two Industry City distilleries make hand sanitizers during shortage due to COVID-19 pandemic

Due to COVID 19, two Brooklyn based distilleries at Industry City are making and selling hand sanitizers, giving locals a huge help since the item has been hard to find in stores before the pandemic began.

Many popular chain stores such as Target have had difficulty keeping hand sanitizers in stock, both on shelves and online. And smaller stores have been accused of price gouging customers for the item.

In an effort to combat all those problems along with consumer hoarding, Standard Wormwood Distillery , 68 34th St., and Barrow’s Intense , 86 34th St., shifted from producing their inventive spirits to debut house-made hand sanitizers.

At Standard Wormwood, which made its Industry City debut late last year , customers can purchase Standard Wormwood’s FDA-approved Sanitizing Spray for $6.00 via their website.

According to its site, hand sanitizer is produced at the distillery under emergency measures using the World Health Organization’s formulation of 80% (160 Proof) alcohol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide, and purified water. The glass spray bottle has ~625 sprays, fits in your pocket when doing activities.

Co-founder of Standard Wormwood Distillery Sasha Selimotic talked about the significance of making the hand sanitizers.

“It is our responsibility to create hand sanitizers for the essential workers, local businesses, and families in need during this challenging time in New York and across the country,” he said. “We are helping to keep our community safe and knew it was critical to pivot from distilling spirits to making hand sanitizer.”

Standard Wormwood Distillery also launched a Vapour Scented Aromatic. According to the site, the product is both a cocktail finish and hand tonic (70% abv). It is also a 140 Proof (70% abv) spirit that gives subtle vanilla, deep cherry, and a mellow grapefruit citrus note when using as a rinse in building classic cocktails. The product is $15 through the website for New York State delivery. 50% of the proceeds will be donated to help local bartenders and bars.

Barrow’s is selling its Intense’s WHO Formula “Intense Handrub” for $5.00 for pickup or delivery.

Photo courtesy of Barrow’s

It includes the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended formula for hand sanitizer, including alcohol antiseptic 80%, topical solution, hand sanitizer and non-sterile solution.

Customers can select the five pack, which is $25 at the site.

“It is absolutely necessary to provide local businesses and essential workers who are in dire need of hand sanitizers,” said Josh Morton, owner/founder of Barrow’s Intense. “As a business owner with equipment and bottling systems in-house, we knew it was critical to pivot from distilling spirits to making hand sanitizers during this pandemic to help keep our community safe.”