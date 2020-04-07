VIDEO: Cops seek man who attacked woman with substanced outside Sunset Park home

Police are searching for a man wanted for assaulting a woman outside her home in Sunset Park on Sunday night.

According to authorities, on Sunday, April 5 at around 10:53 p.m., a 39-year-old woman went outside her home at 64th Street and Ninth Avenue to take out the garbage when the suspect was waiting for her, approached her from behind and poured an unknown substance on her face, neck and hand.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

🚨WANTED🚨 for AN ASSAULT in the vicinity of 64 Street & 9 Avenue. #SunsetPark #Brooklyn on 04/05/2020 @ 10:53 PM @NYPD68pct 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/MaiiaR6xOY — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 7, 2020

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation continues.

NYPD Crime Stoppers tweeted, “Reward up to $2500. Seen him? Know who he is?TCall 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! All calls are confidential.”