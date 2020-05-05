Cops search for gun wielding suspect wanted for attempted burglary inside Bay Ridge home

Police are looking for a gun wielding man who allegedly broke inside a Bay Ridge home during an attempted burglary.

According to authorities, on Sunday, May 3, at around 5:49 p.m., the suspect went inside the home near 68th Street and Ridge Boulevard. A 26-year-old woman told cops that the man entered the home and showed the gun. The woman screamed and pushed him out. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation continues.

The 68th Precinct stated that if anyone has information, call (718) 429-4236.