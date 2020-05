Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a burglary at a Bay Ridge restaurant.

According to authorities, during the late night hours of Monday, May 4, the suspect threw rocks at the glass door of the eatery at 91st Street and Fifth Avenue. Once inside, the crook stole $150 and a tablet. He then fled on foot northbound on Fifth Avenue.

No arrests have been made. According to the 68th Precinct, if anyone has information, call (718) 439-4236.