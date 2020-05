Police are looking for a crook who stole a package outside a home in Dyker Heights.

According to authorities, on Saturday, April 28 at around 10:49 a.m., a crook went outside the home near 12th Avenue and 76th Street, stole a package that contained a pair of sneakers belonging to a 29-year-old man and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

According to the 68th Precinct, anyone with information should call 718-439-4236.