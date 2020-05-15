Malliotakis presents St. Nicholas Home with new flags for Memorial Day

(From left to right) Retired NYPD Detective Tony Garcia, St. Nicholas Home Administrator Lisa Soto and Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis hold up POW-MIA and American flags that Malliotakis donated to the home for Memorial Day.

On Thursday, May 14, Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis presented St. Nicholas Home, 425 Ovington Ave., with an American flag and a POW/MIA flag for Memorial Day.

“I am happy that I was in a position to help the residents and staff at Saint Nicholas home,” Malliotakis told this paper. “I try to help [St. Nicholas Home Administrator] Lisa Soto with everything the home needs, and then one day, in the middle of this crisis, she emailed asking if I had an American flag. I was touched by her patriotism and I’m happy I was able to provide a new flag.”

For the past several weeks, the assemblymember has been delivering Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to hospitals, nursing homes and direct care facilities serving her district.

On Friday, April 17, Malliotakis and Andrew Koutsoudakis distributed 10,000 face shields to more than two dozen hospitals, nursing homes and group homes in southern Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Some of the recipients were the Brooklyn Veterans Affairs Hospital, NYU Langone-Brooklyn, Maimonides Medical Center, St. Nicholas Home, Norwegian Christian Home, and the Guild for Exceptional Children.

To date, she has delivered 10,000 face shields, 10,000 gloves, thousands of masks and hundreds of medical gowns in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

While delivering supplies to St. Nicholas Home, Soto made the special request of a new American flag as its previous one was a few years old and torn.

“I feel proud,” she said. “We’ve had a flag flying over St. Nicholas Home since I’ve been here. My nephew served and was killed in Iraq on Memorial Day 12 years ago. I want to say thank you to Nicole. We appreciate all that she has done for the home. She delivered masks, face shields, gloves, sanitizer and now a flag. it is much appreciated.”