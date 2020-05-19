Man attacked in Bay Ridge deli

Police are looking for a male suspect who attacked a 29-year-old man inside a Bay Ridge deli.

According to authorities, on Saturday, May 2 at around 12:20 a.m., the victim was inside the store at 80th Street and Fifth Avenue when the attacker picked up an unidentified object from the counter, threw it at him and fled.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Photo courtesy of 68th Precinct Twitter



Cops described the suspect as 5-foot-4 with a medium complexion and wearing dark-colored clothing.

The 68th Precinct wrote via social media, “Detectives are attempting to identify the individual pictured below who is wanted for a Felony Assault that occurred on 5/2/20 at 8014 5 Avenue #Brooklyn. If you have any information please call (718) 439-4236.”