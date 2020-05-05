Menchaca, Sunset Park manufacturer Micro Center and Ali Forney Center deliver over 40 tablets to at-risk LGBTQ youth

Helping those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilmember Carlos Menchaca has partnered with Ali Forney Center, an organization dedicated to homeless LGBT youth and Sunset Park manufacturers to deliver technology for those that can’t afford to connect and continue their work during social isolation caused by the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, May 4, 42 free tablets were delivered to at-risk youth.

Two weeks ago, the Ali Forney Center learned that many young people it serves did not have access to tablets or laptops to help with their studies, leaving them unable to learn.

Photo courtesy of Councilmember Carlos Menchaca

The center – which has worked since 2002 to provide homeless LGBTQ+ youth with housing and a supportive environment so they can live independent and confident lives- contacted Menchaca’s office for help.

“It is moments like this that remind us of the resiliency and love our neighbors have for one another,” said Menchaca. “Almost immediately after we agreed to partner, the Micro Center at Liberty View Industrial Plaza secured tablets for donation, and the Ali Forney Center delivered them to LGBTQ youth they serve. Everyone deserves access to essential services, even during a pandemic.”

President and Executive Director of the Ali Forney Center Alexander Roque was thrilled that the community received the help they needed to continue their studies.

Photo courtesy of Councilmember Carlos Menchaca

“The Ali Forney Center is so grateful for this donation to our homeless young people in our shelter sites in Sunset Park, Brooklyn,” he said. “This donation will allow our youth to engage in online counseling sessions, participate in our LEAP program which is our vocational and educational program, and so much more. The work of the Micro Center in partnership with New York City Councilmember Carlos Menchaca during this time of need reinforces to our homeless youth that they are cared for, valued, and worthy of love.”

The Micro Center, 850 Third Ave., which provides leading information technology, communications, and electronic device supplier, was happy to help with the noble cause.

“Micro Center is proud to donate the essential technology needed for the youth in Sunset Park to continue their education during this difficult time,” said Project Manager – Business Initiatives for Micro Center Computers & Electronics Meg Miller. “We are deeply passionate about supporting our New York community during this pandemic and we are grateful for the opportunity to be involved.”

The Micro Center is also one of the first manufacturers to join the revitalizing Liberty View Industrial Plaza. When they were made aware that at-risk youth in the neighborhood were unable to access vital resources and at risk of further isolation, they secured 42 tablets for donation.

Salmar Properties at Liberty View Industrial Plaza, 850 Third Ave., is part of the Sunset Park waterfront’s industrial revitalization and is home to dozens of local manufacturers, including Micro Center.

Photo courtesy of Councilmember Carlos Menchaca

“Salmar Properties and Liberty View Industrial Plaza are proud to be part of the Sunset Park community,” added Project Manager for Salmar Properties at Liberty View Industrial Plaza Ian Siegel. “We are always happy and grateful to be able to do our part to pitch in and help when there are those in need. It is especially important during this unprecedented difficult time in New York City when many lives have been adversely affected by no fault of their own. Thank you to Councilman Menchaca for leading the effort and our valued tenant Micro Center for answering the call time and time again.”

According to Menchaca’s staff, “As New York City continues to grapple with the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is collaborations like this that will see us through.”

Residents of Sunset Park, Red Hook, Windsor Terrace, and Borough Park can contact Council Menchaca’s office for any assistance in procuring food, supplies, equipment, and other necessities at 718-439-9012 from 10 a.m -6 p.m.