Ortiz, Life Preservation Initiative provide meals, masks to FDNY, organizations

Giving back.

Assemblymember Felix Ortiz collaborated with Frank Yao of the Life Preservation Initiative to distribute 2,000 FDA approved N95 masks to members of the FDNY, NYC Sheriff’s Office and Yemen American Merchants Association.

“Our first responders are on the front lines helping New Yorkers in this time of a pandemic crisis,” Ortiz told this paper. “They must have the tools they need to get their jobs done. I am pleased to have an opportunity to join LPI as a volunteer to privide masks for these brave New Yorkers. I hope people can see their efforts, the risks they face and support them.

Ortiz and company supplied the N95 masks to FDNY Engine 201/Ladder 114/Battalion 40, 5113 4th Ave.

LPI is an organization that has been protecting medical professionals, public workers and vulnerable populations in the fight against COVID-19.

“LPI New York team welcomed on board a new volunteer yesterday,” the group wrote on its Facbook page. “Pictured here in red is Assistant Speaker of New York State Felix W. Ortiz.He went with our New York team to distribute 2,100 N95s to members of the NY Fire Department, NYC Sheriff’s Office. #unitedwestand #elbowbump.”

Ortiz then went to Yemen American Merchants Association (YAMA), 6740 5th Ave, and distributed 800 meals. LPI also donated masks to them.

The Muslim Community Patrol also commended Ortiz’s efforts.

“Last Friday, we kicked off a special Ramadan collaboration with Jay Mazini, Grand Sahara Mediterranean Grill, Assemblyman Felix W. Ortiz , and Muslim Funeral Services to provide 155 meals and face masks to all meal recipients and social workers who requested for them,” the organization wrote via social media. “Our volunteer Nivia Martinez also collected 40 face shields made by Shari Abdul from Esencia De Mujer for our #SaveAHero mutual aid project. We’ve donated 150 face shields to health care heroes via Masks4Medicine so far, thanks to your generous donations.”

In addition, 420 masks were delivered to the NYC Sheriff’s Office.