Police beat: 18-year-old and father beat, robbed during sale gone bad, man attacked, robbed at 18th Avenue station

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

SLASHED

A 49-year-old man was slashed by a male attacker in his mid-thirties near 68th Street and Fifth Avenue on May 10. According to reports, at around 12:40 a.m., the victim said that he was approached by an attacker that knew him. He then told the victim, “If you get off the bench, I’ll slice you.” The suspect then took out an unknown object and slashed the man in his left hand. He then fled the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

1K BURGLARY

A crook broke into a car parked near Mackay Place and Colonial Road belonging to a 32-year-old woman and stole over $1,000 worth of items. Reports say that at around 4:15 p.m., the victim parked the car in her driveway and forgot to lock the door. When she returned to the vehicle, she saw that $1,820 worth of items were stolen, including a laptop, wallet and book bag. The victim told police that a surveillance camera showed the crook breaking into the car the prior evening at around 11:35 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

SALE GONE BAD

An 18-year-old male was attacked and robbed by suspects after trying to buy clothes from them near 83rd Street and Colonial Road on May 9. According to reports, at around 9:11 p.m.,the victim said he set up an appointment near his home to meet up with the suspects to buy clothes. When they arrived, they told him they had less amounts of clothes than expected and wanted $400 for two shirts. He gave them the money and took the bag of merchandise. The attackers then tried to grab the bag back from him. When the victim held onto it, the perps punched him several times to the face and body. He also told police that the suspects attacked his father before fleeing the scene in a red mini Cooper and drove southbound on Colonial Road.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK STEALS 8K FROM VEHICLE

A 30-year-old man had over $8,000 stolen by a crook that broke into his vehicle parked near 13th Avenue and 79th Street on May 8. Reports say that at around 8:16 a.m.,the crook stole $8,900 from the vehicle. Police didn’t find broken glass or damaged locks around the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

JOY RIDE

A crook broke into a vehicle parked near 11th Avenue and 63rd Street and drove away with it on May 7. According to reports,at around 10:35 a.m., the perp stole the vehicle. The owner states he had lost the keys to the vehicle a long time ago and surveillance footage shows a man driving the vehicle. There were also tools in the vehicle worth over $15,000. Police recovered the vehicle in Bushwick

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

TRAIN PAIN

A 40-year-old man was robbed and robbed by a man inside the 18th Avenue train station on May 10. According to reports, the victim got on the N train at the Avenue U station at around 11:15 a.m. While he was sitting on the empty northbound train at 20th Avenue, the crook entered the train and was acting erratically. He approached the victim, hit him with a wooden stick and said, “Show me your wallet.” The man took out the wallet and the crook stole $25. When the train arrived at the 18th Avenue station, the suspect then grabbed his backpack, which contained electronics, and fled the train.

No arrests have been made.

BEAUTY BURGLARS

Two crooks attempted to burglarize an acupuncture center at 71st Street and 18th Avenue on May 7. Reports say that at around 3:29 a.m., one of the suspects lifted the metal gate of the establishment while the other went underneath the gate and broke the front door. One of the crooks served as a lookout while the other was inside. No property was taken by the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

DIRTY LAUNDRY

A crook stole money from a laundry room in an apartment building near 76th Street and 21st Avenue on May 4. According to reports, at around 8:45 p.m., the suspect entered the room and used a grinder to cut open a VTM machine and stole an unknown amount of money and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

MAN ATTACKED FOR ALLEGEDLY ATTACKING WOMAN

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly striking his 35-year-old woman with a knife inside an apartment near 66th Street and Bay Parkway on May 10. Reports say that at around 5 p.m., the victim said the suspect allegedly came inside the home and violated an active order of protection and was intoxicated. He then allegedly yelled at and smashed her television, cellphone, punched her several times and struck her with a knife, resulting in cuts to the back of the head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

FOUL ODOR

A crook went inside a pharmacy near 86th Street and Bay 40th Street and stole $1,000 worth of perfume on May 9. According to reports, at around 12 p.m., an employee say the suspect stole the items and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made