Police beat: Crook breaks into Bay Ridge diner, steals cash, burglar steals over $14,000 of items inside Dyker Home

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

STEAL AND DASH

A diner was broken into and burglarized at 95th Street and Fourth Avenue on May 1. According to reports, at around 12:10 a.m., one of the store’s employees told police she viewed a camera surveillance app when she heard and saw motion inside the eatery. When police arrived, the front door was opened damaged. It was later revealed $125 was stolen. By the time cops arrived, the crook had already fled the scene

No arrests have been made.

14K BURGLARY

A crook broke into a home belonging to a 38-year-old woman on 76th Street between 13th and 14th Avenues and stole over $10,000 worth of items on May 1. Reports claim that at around 12:50 a.m., the victim was at work while the suspect unscrewed the gate from the side window, went inside and stole a cellphone, computer, gold ring, necklace, bracelet and $1,000. The total amount of items stolen is $14,400.

No arrests have been made.

STEAL, HIT AND RUN

A man attacked and robbed a 39-year-old man on the southwest corner of Narrows Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue on May 1. Reports say that at around 12:35 a.m., the victim and another person were walking across the street when they got into an argument with the suspect, described to be around 40-years-old, in his vehicle. He then stated the attacker got out of the car and said, “You are under arrest. Turn around.” As the victim walked away from the man, the suspect punched him in the mouth and stole items from his pocket. When the second victim was screaming at the attacker, he walked up and grabbed the victim’s chest area. He then fled in a white Jeep Cherokee.

No arrests have been made.

MAN THREATENS RESIDENTS IN BAY RIDGE HOME

A man broke into a home near Ridge Boulevard and 68th Street with a gun on May 3. According to reports, at around 5:49 p.m., the male suspect went inside the home and yelled, “Where is he? I’m going to kill him!” The victim, a 29-year-old woman, said the suspect then took out a gun. The woman yelled at the suspect and told him to get out of her home. The man then fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

TIRED

A crook stole four tires and rims from a vehicle belonging to a 38-year-old man parked near 21st Avenue and 21 Drive on April 30. According to reports, at around 1:45 p.m., the man parked the vehicle at the spot. While gone, the suspect stole the tires and rims worth $1,500 and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

MARKET THIEF

A burglar broke into a market at Avenue U and West Sixth Street and stole cash on May 1. Reports claim that at around 8 p.m., a man wearing a black jacket with a hoodie over his head and mask on his face broke into the market overnight and stole cash from the register. He then fled in an unknown direction. Surveillance cameras showed the burglary.

No arrests have been made.

MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED ATTACK ON GIRLFRIEND

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his 29-year-old girlfriend inside a home near 25th Avenue and 85th Street on May 1. According to reports, at around 3 p.m., the two got in a verbal dispute when the man allegedly put his hands around the victim’s neck and strangled her, resulting in her losing consciousness.

MAN THREATENS GIRLFRIENDS, DAUGHTER WITH KNIFE

A 31-year-old man threatened his 29-year-old girlfriend with a knife and attacked her inside a home near Lake Street and Avenue T on May 2. Reports claim that at around 11 p.m., the suspect threatened the woman and her daughters. He then pushed her on the floor several times. When the women told her daughters to get help, the perp said if they got help, he would kill them. The suspect then grabbed a knife and said he was going to kill her. The victim left the scene. She then saw him go to the basement and fled the scene when FDNY arrived. FDNY reported that they found a gun was found in the location.

No arrests have been made as of press time.