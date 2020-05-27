Police Beat: Crook steals car in Bay Ridge; man arrested for allegedly snatching wallet in Bensonhurst train station

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

FOUR AGAINST ONE

A 20-year-old woman was attacked and robbed by four women at 80th Street and Third Avenue on May 22. According to reports, at around 2:30 a.m., the victim got into an argument with the suspects. The women then punched her several times, stole her cell phone and fled the scene. The victim sustained bruises to her forehead and scraping to her left leg.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK STEALS CAR IN BAY RIDGE

A crook stole a car belonging to a 29-year-old woman parked near 95th Street and Fourth Avenue on May 19. Reports say that at around 10:40 a.m., the victim’s boyfriend parked the car. When she woke up the following morning, she saw that the car was missing from the spot. Surveillance footage showed the crook stealing the car.

No arrests have been made.

$2K BURGLARY

A crook broke into a commercial truck parked at the corner of 14th Avenue and Poly Place and stole thousands of dollars sometime before May 19. According to reports, the victim parked the truck at the spot two weeks earlier. When he returned, he discovered that $2,000 had been stolen from the vehicle and the door lock had been tampered with.

No arrests have been made.

VEHICLE BREAK-IN

A thief broke into a vehicle that was parked near 94th Street and Ridge Boulevard on May 18. Reports claim that the 50-year-old victim parked the vehicle at around 11:05 a.m. While he was gone, a crook stole items from the rear passenger seat.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

MAN ARRESTED IN ALLEGED APARTMENT ATTACK

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 36-year-old man inside an apartment near 14th Avenue and 66th Street on May 21. According to reports, at around 4 p.m., the victim came home from work while the suspect was allegedly inside the apartment bedroom rummaging through the room. The man then allegedly punched the victim in the stomach, kicked him in the shin and stole $200. When police arrived, they found the suspect with a screwdriver and a picking wedge.

TWO AGAINST ONE IN ROBBERY

Two crooks robbed a 47-year-old man in an apartment building lobby at West Sixth Street and 65th Street on May 19. Reports claim that at around 2:30 p.m., the man was waiting for a cab inside the lobby when the two crooks approached him, told him the mask he was wearing was not good and offered to give him another one. Then one of the suspects patted down the victim and stole $105, a cell phone and jewelry. Video surveillance has been obtained by police.

No arrests have been made.

MAN BUSTED FOR WALLET SNATCHING

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly snatching a 76-year-old woman’s wallet inside the 18th Avenue train station at New Utrecht. According to reports, at around 12:40 p.m. the woman was walking down the steps in the station when the suspect allegedly walked toward her and grabbed her wallet from her hand before fleeing the station. Shortly after, officers found a man who matched the description of the suspect at the 79th Street station.

MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his 26-year-old girlfriend inside an apartment near Bay 25th Street and Benson Avenue on May 20. Reports say that at around 4:40 a.m., the victim told police that the suspect was making a mess in the home. When she told him to stop, the man allegedly pushed her to the bed, punched her in the face and body, strangled her with a phone charger and took out a pocketknife and slashed her right palm when she was trying to call a family member.

The woman sustained cuts to the lips and palm and was taken to Coney Island Hospital for treatment.

WOMAN GRABS WALLET

A 30-year-old man had his wallet and credit cards taken after shopping at a market near New Utrecht Avenue and 81st Street on May 23. Reports say that at around 2:10 p.m., the victim was shopping when he dropped his wallet. When he returned to the store to look for it, it was gone. Surveillance cameras from the store showed an unknown woman grabbing the wallet from the floor and putting it in her purse.

No arrests have been made.