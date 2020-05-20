Police beat: Popular Bay Ridge ice cream parlor burglarized, several car break-ins in Dyker, Bay Ridge

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM

An ice cream parlor at Third Avenue and 87th Street was burglarized on May 15. Reports claim that at around 10 a.m., a crook broke inside the shop by breaking the front store window. The store owner said the suspect stole around $30 and $10 worth of drinks.

No arrests have been made.

SPENDING SPREE

A 32-year-old man had his wallet containing credit cards stolen from his car, which was parked near 13th Avenue and 65th Street. The suspect then made unauthorized charges the cards on May 16. According to reports, at around 2:53 p.m., the victim double parked the car and left a door unlocked. While he was gone, the crook went inside the car and stole the wallet, a laptop, a mask and an MTA radio.

No arrests have been made.

CAR BREAK-IN

A crook broke into the car of a 39-year-old man that was parked near 74th Street and Ridge Boulevard, stole his credit cards and made charges with them on May 15. Reports claim that around 3:50 p.m., the suspect stole the credit cards and cash from the vehicle. The victim later discovered that the suspect made an unauthorized charge at a candy store nearby.

No arrests have been made

IN AND OUT

A crook broke into a 32-year-old man’s vehicle parked on 64th Street between 11th and 12th Avenues and stole cash and several tools May 14. According to reports, at around 2:40 p.m., the man parked the vehicle. While he was gone, a crook stole a Dewalt hammer drills, grinders, a saw, rechargeable batteries, Apple Airpods, sunglasses, and around $480.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

WOMAN ATTACKED, ROBBED BY FOUR MEN

A woman was attacked and robbed by four crooks near New Utrecht Avenue and 74th Street on May 16. According to reports, at around 4:15 a.m., the victim was walking to work when the perps punched her several times in the face and stole her iPhone, backpack and $40. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made.

MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO ROB BAR

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a bar with two other men at the corner of Avenue T and West Eighth Street. Reports say that on May 15 at around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a call of a burglary of a commercial establishment as three suspects tried to break into the bar. When cops arrived, they saw one suspect who matched a description near the bar. Cops stopped him and discovered he was allegedly in possession of a bicycle and a bag of tools that included a screwdriver and bolt cutters. He was also allegedly in possession of a glass pipe with crack cocaine residue and other drugs.

Surveillance video also showed the suspect allegedly trying to break into the establishment.

TOOL TIME

A 15-year-old male teen and a 22-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly breaking into a commercial truck parked near Cropsey Avenue and Bay 19th Street and stealing more than $4,000 worth of items on May 15. According to reports, at around 3 a.m., the owner of the truck told people he saw a male perp stealing tools from the truck and putting it into another vehicle. Police stopped the suspects’ vehicle and found several tools.

WOMAN ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT IN BENSONHURST SUPERMARKET

A supermarket near 86th Street and Bay Parkway was burglarized by an unknown crook on May 12. Reports claim that at around 2:25 p.m., a 49-year-old woman who manages the store told police she left her pocketbook in the store’s downstairs office. As she was getting the bag, the suspect, wearing gloves and a mask, opened the door with a knife in hand and stole more than $5,000 of the woman’s money.

No arrests have been made.

UMBRELLA ATTACK

A 43-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attacking a 51-year-old female relative with an umbrella inside a home near Bay Parkway and 83rd Street on Saturday, May 16. According to reports, at around 8 p.m., the two women had an argument over drinking issues when the suspect allegedly grabbed an umbrella and hit the victim several times over the head with it, scratching her face.