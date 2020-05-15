Popular Bay Ridge eatery My Thai Cafe to close at month’s end

My Thai Cafe to close its doors in Bay Ridge after 13 years.

Going out of business!

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local restaurants have struggled to keep afloat.

By the end of the month, another South Brooklyn restaurant will be shuttering its doors for good. My Thai Cafe, 7803 Third Ave., which has been part of Bay Ridge’s Third Avenue for more than a dozen years, will officially be closed on Sunday, May 31.

“To our valued customers and friends, after 13 years in business, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors on May 31, 2020,” the owners posted on Facebook on Friday, May 8. “We are grateful for all of your support over the years. Thank you … Stay safe and good luck for everyone.”

The several tags on the post included #nyccoronavirus, #supportsmallbusiness and #supportlocalbusiness.

Many locals shared their sadness on social media.

“I am so sorry for you & your business,” wrote one patron. “I have enjoyed your food so much, esp. the chicken satay & pad thai!! Good luck & stay safe to all the employees & owners. If you ever open another restaurant , please post. Thank you again for all the great food. I will miss My Thai Cafe!”

“Take care, stay safe and good luck. Take care,” responded the eatery’s owner.

“I felt very upset,” wrote another. (We are) losing a good place to visit. I am very sorry for you to lose your successful business. I hope you will open another Thai restaurant again, in the future. I missed all your fantastic food.”

This is one of a few eateries that have closed for good since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

After more than, 25 years, the owners of La Sorrentina Ristorante, 6522 11th Ave., announced last month that they had shut their doors for good.

Other restaurants have closed temporarily due to COVID-19 and are expected to reopen, such as the beloved Skintflints,7902 Fifth Ave.

“We appreciate all the love and support we’ve received while we’ve been closed!” its Facebook page says. “We miss you all terribly and will hopefully be reopening soon!! In the meantime we have been trying to support other local restaurants in the neighborhood that are still open and love seeing you all do the same! We hope you all are staying safe and healthy and can’t wait to serve you again!