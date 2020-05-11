Treyger, Consolo and NY Building Congress get cell phone charges for COVID-19 patients at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island

Councilmember Mark Treyger, community leader Priscilla Consolo and the New York Building Congress collaborated to donate more than 150 cell phone chargers from AT&T to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

According to Consolo, she learned of the overlooked problem of a lack of cell phone chargers in the hospital.

With hospitals’ need for personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and meals to be delivered to frontline workers, Consolo noticed the challenge facing the hospital’s medical staff was the demand for cell phone chargers for patients being treated for COVID-19.

Most patients admitted to the hospital bring their phones but don’t have their chargers.

“Because so many patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 are seeking emergency medical treatment, they are forgetting to bring their cell phone chargers with them,” Consolo said. “Obviously, making sure you have your cell phone charger is not the most pressing thought on someone’s mind when a person is suffering from COVID-19.”

Courtesy of Councilmember Mark Treyger

Consolo reached out to Carlo Scissura, president and CEO of the New York Building Congress, for help. Working with Vice President Ilan Stern, the New York Building Congress secured a donation of more than 150 cell phone chargers from AT&T.

“Thanks to this generous donation, patients who are hospitalized will no longer have to worry about how they will communicate with their families,” Consolo said.

Chargers are especially important for COVID-19 patients because of the restrictions on hospital visitors.

“These cell phone chargers will fill a vital need for our heroic healthcare workers who are fighting COVID-19 on the front lines,” said Treyger. “It’s important for patients to be able to communicate with their loved ones while they are hospitalized.”

AT&T donated 163 cell phone chargers in total to the hospital due to the coordination of Ari Kagan, Treyger’s director of district operations, who ensured that the hospital received multiple packages of the chargers.

“During this difficult time, when our healthcare heroes are working tirelessly and thousands of New Yorkers continue to be hospitalized with the coronavirus, everyone must do their part to assist those in need,” Stern said. “The Building Congress was proud to work with AT&T and Councilmember Mark Treyger to secure this donation for Coney Island Hospital.”

Scissura also discussed the importance of the donations.

“This is a great example that shows when we work together as a team, we can work toward the greater good and help so many in New York City,” he said

AT&T shipped the chargers from several storefront locations across the country to the hospital. The shipment included several types of cell phone chargers, such USB-C, micro-USB, and lightning chargers.

“In a time when our healthcare workers are already being stretched so thin, these cell phone chargers are welcomed,” said Kagan. “These chargers will relieve the communication challenges the hospital’s healthcare workers are facing when caring for their patients who need to be able to contact their relatives.”