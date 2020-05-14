VIDEO: Cops search for man who robbed victim who was parking his car in Sunset Park

Police are looking for a male suspect wanted for robbing a man in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Friday, May 8 at around 1:30 p.m., a 57-year-old man was parking his vehicle when the suspect, armed with a kitchen knife, opened the driver’s side door and stole the driver’s phone. The man got out of the car, then the suspect grabbed the keys and sat inside the vehicle. The crook then exited the car and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.