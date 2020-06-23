Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital form $500,000 PPE program

Following Phase 2 of the reopening of New York City, and to help prevent a feared second wave of COVID-19, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital announced a $500,000 grant to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitation services in workplaces to keep staff in businesses safe.

According to Chamber, the grant program will provide local businesses with masks, gloves, sanitizer, shields, contactless payment devices and cleaning services. Businesses can also apply for a grant amount reflective of their employee count and estimated costs of providing three months-worth of PPE ($600 per employee) plus $2,500 for one extensive sanitization and cleaning service.

“Businesses that have been crushed by COVID-19 are eager to reopen their doors and welcome back customers,” said Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Randy Peers. “This new program supports our Brooklyn business community to protect employees and customers when they reopen and rebuild consumer confidence. These grants reduce the potential of a second COVID-19 wave that could further devastate our neighborhoods.”

Borough President Eric Adams also discussed the significance of the new grant.

“As we enter Phase 2 of the reopening process, many small businesses around the borough need help getting back on their feet,” he said. “It is imperative that our city reopens safely, without leading to a spike in new coronavirus cases that could cause further economic pain.

“This new grant program won’t just keep staff and customers safe as local small businesses resume normal operations, it will also defray costs for necessary items like masks, gloves and cleaning supplies, removing a potential source of anxiety for business owners who are struggling right now.”

The Chamber will also purchase PPE equipment and cleaning services for grantees through approved local small businesses and vendors, a majority of which are minority-, women- or immigrant–owned businesses.

“We are grateful to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for all they did to care for Brooklynites during this crisis, and for this generous contribution to help Brooklyn businesses reopen safely,” said Peers.

“This program is about members of Brooklyn’s business community looking after one another, investing in neighborhood businesses and making sure we’re all reopening safely,” said Ingrid Murray, president and CEO of Prospect Cleaning Service in central Brooklyn.

To apply for the grant, visit https://bit.ly/2YnzKFb

The Chamber also launched the “Bring Back Brooklyn Fund” to help local businesses. Peers talked to this paper about the initiative earlier this month.

“We launched this fund to really capitalize on a no-interest loan program for really small businesses that get shut out of commercial financing, and in Brooklyn there are just plenty of neighborhood mom and pop businesses that don’t have formal banking relationships with deep reserves,” he said.