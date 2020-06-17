Cops arrest man who allegedly tried to rob man with gun in Sunset Park

Police arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to rob a man while in possession of a gun in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Sunday, June 7 at around 9:05 p.m. a 29-year-old man was walking to the store near 58th Street and Sixth Avenue when police say 24-year-old Jason Peralta allegedly approached him, showed him a gun and stole the victim’s fanny pack.

The items from the bag fell on the ground and the suspect fled on foot. The man retrieved his belongings.

On Tuesday, June 16 at around 9:30 p.m., police charged the Sunset Park resident with robbery.