Man robbed at gunpoint during afternoon in Sunset Park

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint during afternoon hours in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, a 35-year-old man told cops that on Wednesday, June 10, he was walking to his car eastbound on 56th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues when a male suspect approached him from behind, pushed him into his car, and took out a gun. The crook then searched through the victim’s pockets, stole $300 and fled on foot.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

The 72nd Precinct stated on Facebook, “If you know the suspect, call 800-577-TIPS or 911.”