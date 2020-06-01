New York City under curfew tonight

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this afternoon that there will be a curfew in New York City tonight starting at 11 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m.

“New Yorkers: I’ve spoken with Governor Andrew Cuomo and for everyone’s safety we have decided to implement a citywide curfew in New York City tonight. It will take effect at 11 p.m. and be lifted at 5 a.m. tomorrow morning,” de Blasio tweeted. “We support and protect peaceful protest in this city. The demonstrations we’ve seen have been generally peaceful and their message must be heard. We’ve seen community leaders working together with police to keep the peace. We can’t let violence undermine the message of this moment. The NYPD will increase its presence where we saw violence and property damage last night — specifically in Lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn.”

Cuomo also released a statement.

“I stand behind the protesters and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to take advantage of and discredit this moment for their own personal gain,” he said in a statement. “The violence and the looting that has gone on in New York City has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause. While we encourage people to protest peacefully and make their voices heard, safety of the general public is paramount and cannot be compromised. At the same time, we are in the midst of a global pandemic which spreads through crowds and threatens public health.”

De Blasio and Cuomo announced that the NYPD will double its police presence to help prevent violence and property damage.

The governor and the mayor also reminded New Yorkers participating in protests to take proper health precautions and wear face coverings while the city continues to fight the COVID-19 virus.