Police Beat: Crook steals credit cards from 71-year-old man in Dyker, man attacked on D train in New Utrecht

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

AFTERNOON FIGHT

A 58-year-old man was attacked by a man while walking toward the northeast corner of Fifth Avenue and 86th Street on June 21. According to reports, at around 12:20 p.m., the man was walking home when the suspect punched him in the head several times, resulting in minor injuries to the victim’s nose and ear. Later, the victim told police that the suspect lives in the same building as him.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK STEALS CREDIT CARDS FROM 71-YEAR-OLD

A crook broke into a vehicle parked near 64th Street and 10th Avenue on June 19. Reports claim that at about 5:45 p.m., the 71-year-old owner left the vehicle unlocked and went to his home. The suspect went inside the car, stole credit cards and fled the scene. He later made a charge of around $30 at a Brooklyn gas station.

No arrests have been made.

FRIENDS FIGHT

A 60-year-old man was attacked by a friend at the corner of 86th Street and Fourth Avenue on June 18. According to reports, at around 7:55 p.m., the victim was walking westbound on 86th Street with the suspect, who is an acquaintance. The two got into an argument and one man swung his knapsack at the other, hitting him in the face with the plastic strap. The victim sustained a cut under his eye and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

SCOOTER THIEF

A crook stole a scooter belonging to a 27-year-old man that was locked in front of his home near Third Avenue and 83rd Street on June 18. Reports claim that at around 6 p.m. on June 17, the victim locked the scooter, which is worth about $1,400. When he went to get it the following day, it was gone. The victim told police he had a wheel lock on the back tire.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

TRAIN RIDE ROBBERY

A 36-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his phone and jewelry while on a D train at 62nd Street and New Utrecht Avenue on June 18. According to reports, at around 1 a.m., the victim got on a southbound D train when the crook approached him and asked what he had on him. The victim responded by saying that he had a gun on him. The two started shoving each other. The crook stole the victim’s ring and phone. He then got off the train and fled on a bike.

No arrests have been made.

ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

A 38-year-old woman was robbed of cash and a phone at knifepoint near West Eighth Street and Avenue U on June 16. Reports claim that at around 8:30 p.m., she was walking when the crook grabbed the back of her neck from behind and said, “Money!” The suspect then placed a sharp object on her waistline. The victim said she didn’t see the knife but felt it. She then handed the crook $400 and an iPhone. The crook then fled in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made

SPOUSE ARRESTED IN IPAD ATTACK

A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly hitting her 45-year-old husband with an iPad inside a home near Avenue P and West 13th Street on June 19. According to reports, at around 9:30 a.m., the suspect was verbally abusive and allegedly threw the electronic device at the victim.

SCAMMED OUT OF 5K

A 25-year-old man was scammed out of $5,020 worth of gift cards at her home near 76th Street and 17th Avenue on June 15. Reports claim that at around 9:57 a.m. she received a call from an unknown female crook named Grace Wilson, who demanded she buy her thousands of dollars worth of Target gift cards and to read her the pin number along with the barcode. She threatened to have her arrested if she didn’t. The victim sent the card information to her.

No arrests have been made.