Police Beat: Man hits woman with can in Bay Ridge, crook(s) steals 24 shopping carts outside warehouse club near Gravesend

68 Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

WOMAN HIT BY MAN WITH CAN

A 49-year-old woman was attacked by a man at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 92nd Street on June 6. According to reports, at around 6:16 p.m., the man hit the woman in the face with a can. He then fled the scene. The woman sustained swelling and bruising to the right side of her face. She was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

FAILED BURGLARY AT CAR RENTAL LOT

A crook broke into a car rental parking lot near 64th Street and Sixth Avenue and tried to steal a car on June 6. Reports claim that at around 8:40 a.m., the crook cut through a wired fence and went inside the parking lot. Surveillance footage shows the crook trying to open several windows to enter the establishment, but he was unable to. He then broke glass from one of the windows but didn’t enter the building.

No items were stolen and no arrests have been made.

JOY RIDE

A crook stole a motorcycle belonging to a 27-year-old man that was parked near Ridge Boulevard and 70th Street on June 6. According to reports, on June 5 at around 9:30 a.m., the man parked the motorcycle. The next day, he saw pieces of the lock on the floor and the motorcycle was gone. The victim told cops he was the only one with a key to it.

No arrests have been made.

FRIEND OR FOE

A 25-year-old man’s friend stole his wallet and used his debit card at local stores and an ATM near 83rd Street and Fourth Avenue on June 4. Reports claim that at around 2:35 p.m., the man invited the friend, who he knew for four months, to spend the night. When he woke up in the morning, he saw that his wallet had been stolen. He later found out charges were made at a bagel shop and a pharmacy. An ATM withdrawal was also made. He told cops he believes that his friend saw his PIN numbers and withdrew the cash.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

MAN ATTACKED AND ROBBED

A 52-year-old man was attacked and robbed by two men near Bath Avenue and Bay 34th Street on June 1. According to reports, at around 12:20 a.m., the man was about to enter his home when the two suspects approached him, punched him in the back of the head, and stole his wallet, which contained credit and debit cards and his cellphone. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

The man was taken to Coney Island Hospital and treated for cuts in the back of his head.

No arrests have been made.

CROOKS STEAL 24 SHOPPING CARTS

A crook or crooks stole more than $10,000 worth of shopping carts from a warehouse club along Shore Parkway on June 3. Reports claim that at around 8:50 a.m., the perp(s) stole the 24 carts from the stores and fled the scene. The carts were recovered near the westbound Belt Parkway exit ramp onto Bay Parkway. Police say surveillance footage showed the theft.

No arrests have been made.

CAR BREAK-IN

A crook broke into a vehicle belonging to a 33-year-old woman that was parked near West Fourth Street and Highlawn Avenue on June 6. According to reports, at around 2 p.m., the victim parked the vehicle in a driveway. Later, the crook broke in and stole $120, a wallet and credit cards before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made.

$3K STOLEN FROM TRUCK

A crook broke into a commercial truck parked at 71st Street and 18th Avenue and stole more than $3,000 on June 5. Reports claim that at around 12:39 p.m., the driver was making a delivery and left the truck. While he was gone, a crook stole $3,700, including $2,900 in checks, and fled the scene. The victim returned and saw that the truck’s side door’s lock had been popped out.

No arrests have been made.

PACKAGE THIEF

A man broke into a home near 19th Avenue and 83rd Street and stole a package on June 1. According to reports, at around 2 p.m., surveillance footage showed the suspect walking into the building through the front door and stealing a package worth $60 and a shopping cart. He then fled the scene on a bicycle in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made.