Police Beat: Man shot with BB gun in Bay Ridge, men rob woman inside money transfer store near Bath Beach

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

STOLEN E-BIKE

A 30-year-old man had was robbed of his $1,700 e-bike outside a store near Third Avenue and 86th Street on May 31. According to reports, at around 11 p.m. the victim left the bike unchained and unlocked. While he was gone, the crook fled with the bike.

No arrests have been made.

MISSING PURSE

A crook nabbed a purse from a 38-year-old woman near Ridge Boulevard and 71st Street on May 31. At around 11:10 p.m., the victim went to the 68th Precinct station and reported that a crook stole the bag containing credit cards, car registration, work ID and keys. She told police she was unsure if she left the purse in her car with the window down or in front of a building. The victim canceled all her credit cards.

No arrests have been made.

CROOKS ATTACK MAN FOR PHONE IN BAY RIDGE

A 49-year-old man was attacked and robbed by four young men on the southeast corner of 86th Street and Fifth Avenue on May 31. According to reports, at around 12:30 a.m., the crooks approached the man, attacked him, stole his cellphone, got in a car and fled northbound on Fifth Avenue.

The victim sustained a fractured nose and cuts to his face. He was treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made.

SHOT WITH BB GUN

A 45-year-old man was assaulted and shot with a BB gun by an unknown attacker at 72nd Street and Third Avenue on May 31. Reports say that around 12:30 a.m. the victim was walking southbound on Third Avenue when he was hit in the left shoulder by a BB gun. The attacker and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

TRICKED AND ROBBED

A 49-year-old man was attacked and robbed by two men near Benson Avenue and Bay 29th Street on May 25. Reports claim that at around 1 p.m., the man was riding his bike home when one of the attackers walked in front of him and dropped money. The second crook picked it up and told the victim to follow him on foot southbound on Bay 29th Street. The two crooks told the man to show them his wallet to prove he didn’t steal money from them. The victim then showed them $900 in his pocket. The suspects demanded the money and his chain. They took the cash and jewelry and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

GUN-WIELDING THIEF ATTEMPTS TO STEAL FROM MONEY TRANSFER STORE

Two crooks, one wielding a gun, broke into a money transfer store near 21st Avenue and Bath Avenue and robbed a woman who works at the business on May 29. According to reports, at around 7:55 a.m., the two suspects entered the building and pushed the victim to the ground . One of the crooks set off the alarm when entering the building. When the alarm went off, the crooks fled north on 21st Avenue from Bath Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

UNWANTED VISITORS

Two crooks broke into a 21-year-old woman’s apartment near 76th Street and 19th Avenue and stole more than $3,000 in electronics. Reports claim that around 3:02 a.m., the victim was watching TV in the living room when she heard a noise in the bedroom. One of the male suspects broke in through the window and stole items worth $3,679. One of the perps fled eastbound on 76th Street, while the other fled westbound on 76th Street.

No arrests have been made.

BOTTLE STRUCK

A 36-year-old man was struck in the head with a bottle thrown by an unknown attacker at 20th Avenue and 65th Street on May 26. According to reports, at around 1:20 p.m., the victim, who police say was intoxicated, was struck by the bottle that cut him near his left eye. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made,

MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING CASH BEHIND BARS

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing $100 from a 30-year-old man inside a cell at the 62nd Precinct, 1925 Bath Ave., on May 28. Reports say that at around 8 p.m., the man allegedly reached into the man’s jacket while asleep and stole the cash. Cops then strip-searched the suspect and found $100.