Police seek suspect who exposed himself to children

Photo via Google Maps, inset courtesy of 72nd Precinct

A surveillance image of the suspect.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself in front of a mother and her children in Greenwood Heights.

According to authorities, on Saturday, May 31 at around 9 p.m., the victim was in her home on 22nd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues watching television with her children when she saw the suspect outside of the window manipulating his penis.

Photo courtesy of NYPD   A sketch of the suspect.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. The 72nd Precinct said on Facebook. “Reward up to $2,500. Seen him or know him call #800577TIPS.”

